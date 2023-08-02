Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

FITB stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

