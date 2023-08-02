Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $562,000 Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock traded up $4.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,440.01. 20,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,367.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,343.42. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,458.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

