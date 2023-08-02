Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,844,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,690 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $177,947,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $160,568,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,833,000 after purchasing an additional 758,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,618,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,882,000 after acquiring an additional 983,410 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,429,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,258. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.4292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

