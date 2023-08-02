Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 55.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $5,675,163.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KMX stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

