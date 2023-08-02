Gilbert & Cook Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.76. 946,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.88. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

