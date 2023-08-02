Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 1,031 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,175,211 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,222,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,354,000 after buying an additional 1,091,719 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.70. 724,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

