Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 2,651 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,160,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,602. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

