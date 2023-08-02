Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) were down 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 3,938,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 21,092,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on DNA shares. William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $73,417.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,391,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,112,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $73,417.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,391,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,112,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shyam Sankar purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,731,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,798.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,368,603 shares of company stock worth $2,454,891 in the last ninety days. 15.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 33.3% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

