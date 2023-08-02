GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $57.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.88.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.
GitLab Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,374 shares of company stock worth $15,344,642. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after buying an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $71,823,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $29,884,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
