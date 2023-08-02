Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Up 12.5% in July

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Givaudan Stock Performance

Shares of GVDNY stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $66.69. 17,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,738. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $72.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GVDNY. Berenberg Bank cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,925.00.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

