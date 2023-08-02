Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 14 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Equinix were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $810.72. 28,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 91.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $773.00 and a 200-day moving average of $732.73. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $821.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Equinix’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup upped their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.25.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

