Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 34 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,551,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,052 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,266,000 after buying an additional 359,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after buying an additional 640,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $707,950,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,246,752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,817,000 after purchasing an additional 107,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VRTX traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $350.44. 194,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,033. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $271.61 and a 1-year high of $367.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.32 and a 200 day moving average of $325.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.03, for a total value of $147,712.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,211,846.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.03, for a total value of $147,712.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,211,846.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,328 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,289. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

