Glassman Wealth Services Buys 10,075 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 25,833.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,699 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

FULT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. 62,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,828. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.30 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

In other news, CEO Curtis J. Myers bought 15,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Curtis J. Myers bought 15,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Mccollom bought 10,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,503 shares in the company, valued at $696,439.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

