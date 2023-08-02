Glassman Wealth Services Buys 47 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,873,000 after buying an additional 85,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,867,000 after buying an additional 65,319 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,920,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,667,000 after buying an additional 45,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.53.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

Moody’s Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,870.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,430. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MCO traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.56. The stock had a trading volume of 74,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $363.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.42 and a 200 day moving average of $317.19. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.