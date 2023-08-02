Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 1,224.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Argus reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

Boston Properties Price Performance

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,020. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $90.81. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.56%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.