Glassman Wealth Services Has $204,000 Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 321,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $13,538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 165,981 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 148,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,035,000 after purchasing an additional 120,501 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Paul Saltzman acquired 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,672.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 1,800 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,513.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Saltzman purchased 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,672.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,924 shares of company stock valued at $86,679 in the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.51. 9,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,966. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $51.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $845.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

