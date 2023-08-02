Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,505 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.54. The stock had a trading volume of 356,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,282. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.02. The company has a market cap of $141.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

