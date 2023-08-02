Glassman Wealth Services Purchases Shares of 1,408 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VMBS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 87,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,664. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

