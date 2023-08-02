Glassman Wealth Services Takes Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,123 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,431,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,228,000 after purchasing an additional 129,066 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,775,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 254,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of BIP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,614. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.43 and a beta of 0.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $43.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

