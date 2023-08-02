Global Industrial Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Shares of Global Industrial stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.65. 152,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $35.19.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Global Industrial had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

