Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

NYSE GPN traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.96. 5,113,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,838. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Global Payments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Global Payments by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Global Payments by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

