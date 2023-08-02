Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Global Payments updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.35-$10.44 EPS.

Global Payments Trading Up 9.5 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average of $106.28. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.88. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of -256.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 134,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global Payments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,263,000 after buying an additional 698,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $261,300,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,125,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

