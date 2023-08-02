Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $135.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $121.96. 5,113,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,838. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average of $106.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of -259.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Global Payments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

