Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Up 7.1% in July

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 568,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Global Ship Lease

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GSL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.79. 661,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,922. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $748.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $159.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 45.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.