Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Up 7.1% in July

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 568,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
NYSE:GSL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.79. 661,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,922. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $748.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.68.
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $159.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 45.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
