Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.48 and last traded at $38.59. Approximately 4,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 2,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

Global X Guru Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 million, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Guru Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Global X Guru Index ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X Guru Index ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Guru Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

About Global X Guru Index ETF

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

