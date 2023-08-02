GlobalData Plc (DATA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GlobalData Stock Performance

LON:DATA opened at GBX 164 ($2.11) on Wednesday. GlobalData has a twelve month low of GBX 140 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 202.72 ($2.60). The company has a market cap of £194.01 million, a P/E ratio of 625.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 649.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,156.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,217.85.

Get GlobalData alerts:

Insider Activity

In other GlobalData news, insider Michael Danson sold 226,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.41), for a total transaction of £2,715,828 ($3,486,747.98). Company insiders own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About GlobalData

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.