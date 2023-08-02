GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GDDY. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a sector perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.33.

GoDaddy stock opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $85.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,737,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,817.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,737,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,326 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,574,000 after buying an additional 163,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,486,000 after buying an additional 85,212 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

