GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,294,800 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 1,386,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

GoGold Resources Trading Down 6.4 %

OTCMKTS:GLGDF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 119,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,648. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

