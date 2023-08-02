GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,294,800 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 1,386,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.
GoGold Resources Trading Down 6.4 %
OTCMKTS:GLGDF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 119,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,648. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38.
About GoGold Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GoGold Resources
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.