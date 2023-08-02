GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Down 3.5%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 4,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 19,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHG. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 63,188 shares during the period.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

