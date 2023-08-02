Greggs plc Announces Dividend of GBX 16 (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,538 ($32.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,212.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,642.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,699.40. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($21.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,914 ($37.41).

In other news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,632 ($33.79) per share, for a total transaction of £80,986.64 ($103,975.66). 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRG shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.10) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($38.52) to GBX 3,200 ($41.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Greggs to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.95) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greggs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,862.50 ($36.75).

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

