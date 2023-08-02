Greggs plc Announces Dividend of GBX 16 (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Greggs Price Performance
Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,538 ($32.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,212.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,642.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,699.40. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($21.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,914 ($37.41).
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,632 ($33.79) per share, for a total transaction of £80,986.64 ($103,975.66). 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Greggs Company Profile
Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greggs
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Things to Love About Roku’s Earnings
- How to Invest in Energy
- PetMed Express: A Stock To Watch For A Potential Turnaround
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Is AMD Ready To Rocket Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.