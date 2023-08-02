Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.86 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. Griffon’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of GFF traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.37. 140,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.59. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently -8.79%.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Griffon by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,304,000 after buying an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Griffon by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 369,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 240,137 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Griffon by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 428,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,731,000 after buying an additional 237,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Griffon by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 345,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

