Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.86 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. Griffon’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.
Shares of GFF traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.37. 140,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.59. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently -8.79%.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.
