Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. 59,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,648. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.49 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 106,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $3,216,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,200.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 106,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $3,216,484.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,200.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 396,488 shares of company stock worth $11,960,251 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

