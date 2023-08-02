Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Trading Up 1.7%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 2,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 18,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.
Guardion Health Sciences Stock Up 1.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62.
Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 76.69% and a negative return on equity of 51.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardion Health Sciences
Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and dietary supplements in North America and Europe, and Internationally. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.
