Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Trading Up 1.7%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 2,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 18,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Guardion Health Sciences Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 76.69% and a negative return on equity of 51.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GHSI Free Report ) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.80% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and dietary supplements in North America and Europe, and Internationally. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

