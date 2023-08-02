GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52.

NYSE GXO traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.64. 940,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,626. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

