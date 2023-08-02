Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.85

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLFDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Halfords Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Halfords Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Halfords Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

Halfords Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.1566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Featured Articles

