Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,981 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Halliburton accounts for 1.1% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 104.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,925.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 363,623 shares of company stock worth $11,429,183. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,800,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,458,084. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

