Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $574.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Hanmi Financial

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAFC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Harry Chung acquired 3,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,994.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.