Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Update

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.20. 51,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,246. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $626.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Haynes International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $152.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

HAYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Haynes International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

