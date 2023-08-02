Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
HAYW opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.06. Hayward has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $14.97.
Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Hayward had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hayward by 918.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period.
Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.
