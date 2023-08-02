Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $12.50 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.44, but opened at $13.89. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Hayward shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 321,133 shares changing hands.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,036,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $23,933,504.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 836,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,036,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $23,933,504.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 836,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,905.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $167,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,749,429 shares of company stock valued at $185,202,241. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hayward

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $672,458,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,702,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 13,096.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,596 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $26,429,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 964.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,115 shares during the period.

Hayward Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.13 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

