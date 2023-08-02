Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -302.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

HR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,792. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

