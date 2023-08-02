Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Critical Analysis

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avanos Medical and Heart Test Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00 Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Avanos Medical presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.27%. Heart Test Laboratories has a consensus price target of $4.77, indicating a potential upside of 429.63%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Avanos Medical.

This table compares Avanos Medical and Heart Test Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $820.00 million 1.36 $50.50 million $0.92 26.07 Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A -$6.35 million ($0.82) -1.10

Avanos Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories. Heart Test Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avanos Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avanos Medical and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical 5.34% 6.11% 4.43% Heart Test Laboratories N/A -644.85% -148.59%

Volatility and Risk

Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Heart Test Laboratories on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands. The company also provides a portfolio of non-opioid pain solutions, including acute pain products, such as On-Q and ambIT surgical pain pumps, Game Ready cold, and compression therapy systems; and interventional pain solutions, which offers minimally invasive pain-relieving therapies, such as Coolief pain relief therapy and OrthogenRx's knee osteoarthritis pain relief injection products. It markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, healthcare facilities, and other end-user customers, as well as through third-party wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Heart Test Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.