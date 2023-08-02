Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.303 per share on Friday, August 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

HEINY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.90. 85,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,815. Heineken has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

