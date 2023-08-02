Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Herc Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Herc by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Herc by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $136.03 on Wednesday. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $93.97 and a fifty-two week high of $162.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Herc’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

