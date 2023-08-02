Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Hercules Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 82.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.7%.

NYSE HTGC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. 200,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,074. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

