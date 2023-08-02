Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $4.79

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.79 or 0.00016441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $175.06 million and approximately $17,032.95 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00020403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017417 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014201 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,164.23 or 1.00067819 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.79885308 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,230.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.