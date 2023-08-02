Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $175.34 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.80 or 0.00016227 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $175.34 million and $11,230.56 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.77139585 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7,340.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

