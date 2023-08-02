Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,200 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 397,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

HT traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. 255,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $245.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

