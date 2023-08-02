Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Short Interest Update

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HXL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.38.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hexcel

Hexcel Trading Down 3.1 %

HXL traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $68.32. 540,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,393. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.84. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 12,520.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.