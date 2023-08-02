Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.87-$3.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.995-$4.035 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion. Hologic also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.80-$0.87 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.92.

HOLX stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.99. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,762,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,917,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,879,000 after purchasing an additional 123,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

